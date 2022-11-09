EdCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022 was observed by EdCIL (India) Limited (A Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE, Govt. of India) from 31st Oct to 06th Nov, 2022, on the theme “Corruption free India for a developed Nation-एक विकसित राष्ट्र के लिए भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त भारत)” as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission.

On 31st Oct 2022, integrity pledge was administered by Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL along with M. M. Singh, CVO, EdCIL and other senior officials. During the entire week many awareness activities & competitions were held among employees. On 07th Nov 2022, closing ceremony was held along with the winners’ declaration and prize distribution for various activities i.e. Essay Writing, Debate, Slogan writing, Self-composed Poem etc.