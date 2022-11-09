e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryEdCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022

EdCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022 was observed by EdCIL (India) Limited (A Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE, Govt. of India) from 31st Oct to 06th Nov, 2022, on the theme “Corruption free India for a developed Nation-एक विकसित राष्ट्र के लिए भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त भारत)” as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission.

On 31st Oct 2022, integrity pledge was administered by Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL along with M. M. Singh, CVO, EdCIL and other senior officials. During the entire week many awareness activities & competitions were held among employees. On 07th Nov 2022, closing ceremony was held along with the winners’ declaration and prize distribution for various activities i.e. Essay Writing, Debate, Slogan writing, Self-composed Poem etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India expects to grow at 6.5 percent next year: CRISIL MD addressing at 21st CII Cost Congress

India expects to grow at 6.5 percent next year: CRISIL MD addressing at 21st CII Cost Congress

General Manager’s Safety Award for 10 Staff of Central Railway

General Manager’s Safety Award for 10 Staff of Central Railway

Western Railway celebrates 72nd Foundation Day

Western Railway celebrates 72nd Foundation Day

General Manager Central Railway inaugurates “Live Operative Workshop & Instructional Course on...

General Manager Central Railway inaugurates “Live Operative Workshop & Instructional Course on...

City Union Bank Jul-Sep PAT up 52% on year at 2.76 bln rupees

City Union Bank Jul-Sep PAT up 52% on year at 2.76 bln rupees