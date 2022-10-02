EdCIL holds 41st Annual General Meeting

e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryEdCIL holds 41st Annual General Meeting

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
The 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category – I CPSE, was held on 26th September, 2022 at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi under the Chairmanship of K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (HE), MoE in the presence of Rakesh Ranjan, AS (TE) and other senior officials of MoE and EdCIL.

Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL outlined the achievements of the company during FY 21-22. The Company during FY 21-22 registered highest ever turnover of Rs. 428 crores which is 29% higher than the previous year turnover. The PBT (Profit Before Tax) was also recorded highest Rs. 71 crores. EdCIL also declared a highest ever dividend of Rs 16 crores for the FY 21-22.

