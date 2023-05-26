EdCIL extends support to PGICH, Noida

EdCIL’s CSR support to Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), NOIDA. EdCIL has extended CSR Support to Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), NOIDA through donation of medical equipments. EdCIL had in collaboration with PGICH conducted a Health Camp for the students of Composite School, Nithari NOIDA.

Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL (India) Ltd. was felicitated by Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director, PGICH in the function held on 23.05.2023. The senior medical officials of PGICH and officials of EdCIL were also present on the occasion.