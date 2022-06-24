e-Paper Get App

EdCIL celebrates International Yoga Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 01:31 AM IST
EdCIL (India) Limited celebrated the International Day of Yoga -2022 on 21st June, 2022 at its Corporate Office in Noida. Manoj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director along with senior officers and employees participated enthusiastically in the event. A prominent Yoga expert helped participants in undertaking Yoga activities and explained various useful yoga Asanas, mediation and chanting to overcome occupational health issues.

