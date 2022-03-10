EdCIL celebrates International Women's Day

EdCIL celebrated International Women’s Day on 8th March, 2022 with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The programme was inaugurated with lighting of lamp by Manoj Kumar, CMD- EdCIL, Dr. B Chandrasekar, Executive Director (Corporate Planning) and Dr. Sanju Singh- Motivational Speaker along with all EdCIL women employees. CMD addressed on the theme of 2022 – “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” emphasizing the ‘important role of women’ in society and their empowerment. The event was marked with motivational speech by Dr. Sanju Singh, ED and CMD-EdCIL and other collaborative activities by women’s employees. This was followed by cake cutting and distribution of gift to women employees by CMD, EdCIL.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:32 PM IST