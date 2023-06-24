 EdCIL celebrates International Day of Yoga -2023
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
EdCIL (India) Limited celebrated the International Day of Yoga -2023 on 21st June, 2023 at its corporate office in Noida. Manoj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director along with senior officers and employees enthusiastically participated to make it a success. Expert Yoga teacher Dr. Manisha Dalabh conducted a training session and explained various useful Yoga Aasans, Sukhsham Kriya & Pranayam to overcome occupational health issues.

CMD addressed on the theme of 2023 - “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and emphasized the importance of yoga in health and maintaining a balance between all aspects of life.

