ED (LT) inaugurates Security Awareness Week 2021 at IndianOil R&D

Dr Deepak Saxena, ED (Lube Technologies) inaugurated the Security Week-2021 celebrations at IndianOil R&D and administered the security pledge in the presence of IOCians on December 13, 2021. IOCians at IndianOil R&D took the pledge at their seats and paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during an attack on Indian Parliament on 13th December 2001.

IndianOil R&D is observing Security Week from December 13-19, 2021, on the theme ‘Secure today for a better tomorrow’.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saxena, said that “Keeping in view the size and reach of our organization, it is essential that we remain alert and updated on our security systems at all times. Safety is a continuous effort and it is duty of every employee to safeguard valuable assets of the Corporation.”

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:15 PM IST