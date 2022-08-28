ECR organises PNM meeting under chairmanship of General Manager Anupam Sharma

Under the chairmanship of General Manager Anupam Sharma, on August 25, 2022, in the meeting room of the East Central Employees Union, the first meeting of the Permanent Negotiation Mechanism (PNM) of the year 2022 for the exchange of suggestions and discussions on employee welfare related works. meeting was held. In his address on this occasion, the General Manager said that the employee's interest is very important and the Railway Administration is committed to it. The General Manager, while expressing his gratitude to the employees union for the cooperative attitude with the administration, expressed confidence that Central Railway would be able to achieve new heights in the coming times due to the tireless hard work of the railway workers.

