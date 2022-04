The first meeting of 2022 of 'Participation of Railway Employees in Management' (Prem Group) was organized on April 28, under the chairmanship of General Manager Anupam Sharma. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the issues of ensuring safe train operation during the summer season and prevention of arson of railway property. All the heads of departments and union/association officials were present in the meeting.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:09 AM IST