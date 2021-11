The 72nd Constitution Day of our nation was observed with great enthusiasm over East Central Railway. The day commemorates the auspicious occasion when the Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949 by the Constituent Assembly.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:51 PM IST