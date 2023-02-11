ECR GM reviews progress of projects related to coal connectivity

Representative Image/ File

The progress of construction projects related to coal connectivity of East Central Railway was reviewed in a high-level review meeting held at HQ, Hajipur on February 9, on by General Manager, East Central Railway, Anupam Sharma. Senior officials of the headquarters were present in the meeting.

In the review meeting, the GM was informed about the progress of the projects related to coal connectivity through powerpoint presentation. Construction work is underway on the important 160 km long Ramna-Singrauli doubling rail project from the point of view of providing better coal connectivity. Under this project, 72 km work has been completed and the remaining construction is likely to be completed within the stipulated period. Similarly, out of 32 km doubling of Karela Road-Shaktinagar, 22 km, the construction work has been completed and work on the rest is going on at a fast pace.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)