ECR GM, Lalit Chandra Trivedi inaugurates the newly constructed Volleyball and Tennis Court and Banquet Hall in Patliputra Rail Complex

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, General Manager of East Central Railway, inaugurated the newly constructed Volleyball and Lawn Tennis Court at Patliputra Rail Complex Colony, Banquet Hall and Sports Complex, Patliputra Rail Complex, Patna on June 28, 2021. In this sequence an exhibition tennis and volleyball match was also organized.

On this occasion President of East Central Railway Women Welfare Organization Kaumudi Trivedi, Additional General Manager Ashok Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Danapur Division Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer cum President of East Central Railway Sports Association Rajesh Kumar and others. Senior high officials were present.