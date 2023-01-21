ECR GM, Anupam Sharma chairs PREM group meeting

Under the chairmanship of General Manager Anupam Sharma, the first meeting of the year 2023 of 'Participation of Railway Employees in Management' (PREM Group) was organized today on Thursday at the headquarters located at Hajipur. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the topic 'Measures to prevent asset failure' and 'Possible steps to increase railway income from freight loading'.

