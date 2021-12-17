ECR GM Anupam Sharma chairs PNM meet

On December 15, under the chairmanship of General Manager Anupam Sharma, East Central Railway, in the meeting room of the East Central Employees Union, the third part of the Permanent Negotiation Mechanism (PNM) meeting for the year 2021 for discussions and exchange of suggestions on employee welfare works was held. AGM Ashok Kumar Mishra, PCPO JKP Singh along with the principal heads of departments and officials of the employees union were present in the meeting.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:35 PM IST