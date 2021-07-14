ECR GM Anjali Goel encourages Indian players participating in Tokyo Olympics

Anjali Goyal, General Manager, East Central Railway, encouraged the Indian players participating in the Tokyo Olympics through Selfie Point at Digha, Patna to encourage the players participating in the Tokyo Olympics starting from 23rd July, 2021 in Japan. And best wishes.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Railways has played an important role in sports activities. Indian Railways players are also included in the team of Indian players participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Selfie points are being made in important stations, office buildings and stadiums of East Central Railway as part of the national campaign being run to encourage and boost the morale of the players participating in the Tokyo Olympics.