East Central Railway sets record in freight earnings

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
In the year 2022-23, where on one hand a record has been set in freight traffic by East Central Railway, on the other hand a significant increase in the revenue received from it has also been registered. In the current financial year 2022-23, a total of 119.81 million tonnes of goods have been transported by East Central Railway so far. This transportation is 10.69 per cent higher than the freight transportation of 108.23 million tonnes carried in the same period of the last financial year. The revenue from freight traffic is more than Rs 15,011 crore, which is Rs 2,307 crore more than Rs 12,704 crore earned during the same period last year.

