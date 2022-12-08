East Central Railway pays homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna, the architect of Indian Constitution and social reformer Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was celebrated at East Central Railway Headquarters today. On this occasion, Mr. Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway, paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar's picture at the headquarters and paid tribute to him.

On this occasion, all the officers and employees including Additional General Manager and Principal Chief Personnel Officer paid floral tributes on the portrait of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Along with this, the office bearers and members of the East Central Railway Scheduled Castes/Tribes Association also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar by offering floral tributes on his portrait.