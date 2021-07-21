East Central Railway Hindi organises workshop at its Headquarters

A Hindi workshop was organized for the office superintendents/head office superintendents of all the departments in East Central Railway, Headquarters/Hajipur on July 20. Addressing this workshop, Deputy chief, Raj Bhasha Adhikari said that workshops have an important place in the use and propagation of official language Hindi. He mentioned the major instructions related to the official language policy of the Government of India and told that it is necessary to know the policy rules to work in the official language which is the national language of the country.