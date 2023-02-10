East Central Railway GM inspects railway sections, wagon care center

General Manager, East Central Railway, Anupam Sharma, on February 8 inspected the Karisath-Bihiya, Darauli-Jamania, Dhina-Sakaldiha railway section between Danapur-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The General Manager made a thorough inspection of various aspects related to safety on the railway track etc. of this railway section. Suresh Kharwar, working as Keyman in Danapur Division, was honored by the General Manager for extra awareness and remarkable work performance towards safety.

