e-Paper Get App

East Central Railway commences celebrations of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ with great fervour

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of the country's people, culture, and achievements. As part of these celebrations, Indian Railways is celebrating the iconic week of “Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations” at 75 stations and 27 trains from 18th to 23rd July, 2022. These specific trains & stations mark important places & events which are associated with the glorious history of India’s struggle for freedom. In continuation to this, East Central Railway is partaking in the festivities of the week with great enthusiasm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryEast Central Railway commences celebrations of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ with great fervour

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt