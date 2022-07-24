East Central Railway commences celebrations of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ with great fervour

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of the country's people, culture, and achievements. As part of these celebrations, Indian Railways is celebrating the iconic week of “Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations” at 75 stations and 27 trains from 18th to 23rd July, 2022. These specific trains & stations mark important places & events which are associated with the glorious history of India’s struggle for freedom. In continuation to this, East Central Railway is partaking in the festivities of the week with great enthusiasm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)