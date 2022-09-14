To alleviate the suffering and instil confidence in parents in dealing with differently abled children a model “Early Intervention Centre- Prayas" has been established at Army Hospital (Research & Referral). The “Early Intervention Centre” is a comprehensive state-of-the-art facility which is dedicated to the children with special needs. Children of Armed Forces personnel upto six years of age suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, sleep and language delay and other disabilities will benefit immensely from this venture. The Centre was inaugurated by Archana Pande, President, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in the presence of Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff on 12 September 2022 at the Army Hospital (R&R). The event was also attended by Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS).

