e-UNI (PNB) wins ‘Utkarsh Puruskar’ DigiDhan Award 2019-20

United Bank of India, now Punjab National Bank (PNB), has won the prestigious “Utkarsh Puruskar” DigiDhan Award 2019-20 for achieving the 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transations (category: small & micro banks) during the financial year 2019-2020. The felicitation, conferred upon by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, is part of the ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ - being celebrated by the Government of India under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” commemorating India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.

The “Utkarsh Puruskar” of DigiDhan Award 2019-20 was bestowed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) in the presence of Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State, MeitY to Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director, PNB.

The “Digital Payment Utsav” was graced by Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister, MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), who delivered the keynote address. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State, MeitY, Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Post, Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY and Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director, PNB; S S Bora, General Manager, Digital Banking Division, PNB and Mahendra Dohare, General Manager, Fintech, PNB besides other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

PNB had set up a stall at the venue – Stein Auditorium, the India Habitat Centre (IHC), New Delhi, by its DBD and Credit Card & MAB Division.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:50 PM IST