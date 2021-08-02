E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing), GAIL receives Communication Leader Award

E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing), GAIL received the 'Communication Leader Award' at the “Governance Now 8th PSU Awards” for driving various innovative communication programmes for GAIL through digital and other mediums for external and internal stakeholders. The award is a testimony for GAIL's efforts under his leadership in developing effective communication for creating positive business environment among the stakeholders and also to keep the morale of the employees high during the tough pandemic times. Ranganathan was also instrumental in driving various business related communication for Natural Gas advocacy and promoting clean energy & clean environment through GAIL's Hawa Badlo initiative.

GAIL also received two more awards in the categories of Communication Outreach and Digital PSU.