DVC celebrates Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhabishya, Power @ 2047 in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, The Ministry of Power, GoI organized the ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ at venue EZCC Hall, Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The Bijli Mahotsav was used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the Central Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector. Some of the key highlights have been –

a. 169 GigaWatt of generation capacity added, transforming our country from power deficit to power surplus

b. 1.6 lakh circuit kilometre of transmission lines added, connecting entire country into one grid running on one frequency, emerging as largest integrated grid in the world

c. Achieved 100% village electrification (18,374) in 2018 and 100% household electrification (2.86 Cr).

d. Rs 2.02 Lakh Cr outlay for system strengthening which has increased power supply in rural increased from 12 hours in 2015 to average 22.5 hours at present

e. Fastest-growing Renewable Energy capacity - doubled from ~76 GW in 2014 to ~160 GW now; Achieved 40% RE Gen. capacity mix in 2021 and stands 4th globally

The Bijli Mahotsav is being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large. The weeklong celebration (25th July 2022 to 30th July 2022) started in West Bengal on 25.07.2022.

A.K. Maity, Executive Director, Eastern Region II, PGCIL graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The esteemed dignitaries present were Dr. John Mathai, Member Secretary DVC, Gouri Basu, Director, EZCC, Sourabh Sinha, CGM, Corporate Power Group, SAIL, Dr. Rajit Bhattacharya, Director Health Services, DVC. The welcome address was delivered by the District Nodal Officer, Roshan Kumar, DCE (E), Distribution Cell, DVC Kolkata. The event commenced with invoking the blessings of Vighnaharta Lord Ganesha through the lighting of the Mangaldeep by the Chief Guest and esteemed dignitaries followed by a soulful performance on Ganesh Vandana.

The occasion saw large turnouts of crowds from nearby areas and districts. The dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth shown by the power sector over the past few years. The event also witnessed several beneficiaries and local residents sharing their experiences of receiving uncut 24x7 power.

To engage with the visitors and guests, various cultural programmes, nukkad nataks and screening of short films on the power sector was organized. Given the large gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to. In addition, masks were also distributed to all the attendees.

This programme was also organized today by DVC in Kalimpong, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Bardhhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal.