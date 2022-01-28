DVC celebrates the 73rd Republic Day

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on 26th January 2022 across the Valley with great patriotic zeal and fervour.

At DVC Hqrs. Kolkata, Chairman DVC unfurled the National Tri-Colour and took salute of DGR contingent followed by soulful rendition of the National Anthem.

Chairman, DVC in his address remembered the Indian freedom fighters who have dedicated their lives to keep the unity and integrity of our nation intact and expressed his heartiest greetings to the gathering on this auspicious occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. He urged all DVCians to work with honesty and dedication for the country and the corporation.

Member (Secretary), Member (Technical), Member (Finance), Chief Vigilance Officer, Executive Directors, DVC Officials and a large number of DVC and DGR employees were also present to mark the function.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:56 AM IST