Durga Mallu Gudilu, a staunch social activist and sarpanch of the 3-lakhs strong Vaidu community wins the 28th IMC Ladies’ Wing Jankidevi Bajaj Puraskar 2021

The coveted 28th IMC Ladies’ Wing Jankidevi Bajaj Puraskar 2021 was conferred on Ms. Durga Mallu Gudilu – Trustee, Anum Foundation and a Social Activist by Chief Guest – Mr. Shekhar Bajaj – Chairman and Managing Director Bajaj Electricals Ltd.; for her contribution and efforts towards the betterment of her community and its people during the Covid- 19 pandemic. Durga has been enthusiastically working for the development of the Vaidu community in the field of education, health, nutrition, environment, employment and women empowerment through her NGO – Anum Foundation and the Maharashtra Vaidu Vikas Samiti.

The COVID 19 pandemic outbreak and the nationwide lock down brought a grinding halt to the lives and adversely affected the livelihood of the Vaidu Community, who mostly worked as daily wage workers, house helps, hawkers and manual scavengers. Durga took the responsibility head on, she collected funds to provide ration as well as distribute medicines and other essential supplies to 10 thousand families. She also conducted a vaccination drive and awareness program. She ensured technological access to education, by starting ‘Mera Sapna’, an open study circle, benefitting around 450 children. She also helped distribute mid-day meals to 20,000 children and provide sanitary napkins to over 15,000 vulnerable girls.

Mrs. Nishreen Khorakiwala – President IMC Ladies’ Wing speaking at the occasion stated, “Trailblazer - Empowered Women, Empower Women" is the IMC Ladies' Wing motto for the year. And our winner for this year - Durga is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She has transformed the lives of hundreds of people from her community and most importantly helped them with their livelihoods during the trials and tribulations of the pandemic. She truly combines grace, strength, intelligence and fearlessness to bring out her community of the shadows to take their rightful place and live a life with self-respect and dignity.”

‘Meri Jeevan Yatra’, the fourth edition of an autobiography of Smt. Jankidevi Bajaj was released at the function.

The book offers an insight into the transformation of a rich and privileged 27 year old Marwari bahu into a social worker and activist who gave up all her wealth and owned only her weathered khadi bag and a few meagre belongings.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:09 PM IST