Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:42 PM IST

DRT-2 celebrates Constitution Day 2021

FPJ Bureau
All the officers and staff members of DRT-2, Mumbai celebrated the "Constitutions Day" organized by our country with "Jan Bhagidari" on a mega scale, on 26th November, 2021 in the office premises, by reading the preamble of the constitution in Hindi and English and made aware of the fundamental duties as a citizen of India and also accorded due publicity with AKAM (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) through hoardings/ banners in the office premises. in order to commemorate the day of adoption of our Constitution.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:42 PM IST
