DRM Mumbai Central Division felicitates ticket checking staff for their outstanding performance

Western Railway conducts regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorized travelling. Mumbai Division of WR has accomplished a remarkable feat by recovering Rs. 29.81 crore during such checking drives conducted upto the month of June, 2022 which is 550% more against the set target for the period. In recognition of their performance, G V L Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division felicitated the outstanding ticket checking staff of the division for their best performances in the month of May & June, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, DRM Satyakumar felicitated 101 Ticket Checking staff with Merit Certificates, Medals & Cash Awards for their outstanding performance. The Ticket Checking Staff were categorized on the basis of the penalty amount realized over & above their individual targets. The staff were adjudged based on the norms & criteria set and accordingly they were felicitated with Gold, Silver & Bronze medals & cash awards. This has uplifted their morale and will enable them to give their best.

Thakur further stated that Mumbai Division of WR created history in the month of May 2022 by achieving an amount of Rs. 12.24 crore in Ticket Checking fines during the intensive checking drives conducted. The total cumulative amount realized as fines for the months of April, May & June 2022 is Rs. 29.81 crore which is 732% higher as compared to the corresponding period last year & 550% more than the set cumulative target of 4.58 crore. These achievements have been accomplished due to meticulous planning and execution by the Commercial Department of the Division.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper & valid tickets and carry valid Identity cards in order to avoid inconvenience.