DRISHTI initiative aims to prepare our manpower for future challenges: N.L Sharma, CMD, SJVN

SJVN organized 2nd DRISHTI Conclave 2022 for its executives at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Chief Guest, Ajay Mittal, IAS (Retd.) inaugurated the conclave in the august presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN in his welcome address said that DRISHTI Conclaves 2022 are culmination of DRISHTI Trainings, an idea exchange program organized during the current fiscal year for 1012 employees. Ever-evolving advancements in power sector has made it necessary for the employees to be innovative, quick in decision making, adaptable and ready to face any kind of challenge. These Training programs have helped the employees in identifying and assessing new challenges and opportunities that might be encountered in achieving Shared Vision of becoming 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW Company by 2040.

Chief Guest Ajay Mittal, IAS (Retd.) applauded the efforts of the Management & SJVNites for the company's remarkable growth and massive portfolio addition in recent times. He also appreciated the Management for providing a common platform DRISHTI to the employees to prepare and assimilate them for new assignments & challenges.

In the two-day conclave, Former CMDs of SJVN H.K. Sharma & R.P. Singh, Former Director (Civil) J.K. Sharma, Former Director (Electrical) R.D. Prabhakar, R.K. Bansal & H.R. Malhotra, Former Director (Finance) O.N. Singh & Amarjit Singh Bindra and Director (Personnel) R.S. Katoch graced the occasion. Present Board of Directors Smt. Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), A.K. Singh Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical) and Chief Vigilance Office Prem Prakash was also present. Former CMDs & Directors in their address appreciated the Management and employees for making concerted efforts in taking SJVN on a new growth orbit and congratulated them for their present portfolio of around 42000 MW and 69 Projects under various stages of development pan India and abroad.

On Day-2 of the conclave, Motivation Session by Shiv Khera inspired the delegates to introspect and work towards exploring their untapped potential. Sh.Shiv Khera is a renowned author, motivational speaker and business consultant and has in his credit an international best seller ‘You Can Win’ which has been translated in 21 languages with 8 million copies sold globally. With years of research and understanding, he has put millions on the path of growth and fulfillment in over 20 countries.

During the conclave, six teams of employees from various offices of SJVN made presentation on topics; Incredible SJVN @35, Greening the Grid – One Sun, One World, One Grid, Core Values of SJVN – Role in achieving new Shared Vision, Power – Prime Mover in Infrastructure development, Development of Dams under changing climate and Energy Security & Hydro Power Corporation.