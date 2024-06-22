Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally Flagged In At Dras

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally was held from 13 to 20 June 2024, to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti. The inspiring journey concluded with a grand flag-in ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras. Lt Gen Rashim Bali, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, presided over the event, honoring the culmination of Rally.

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, VCOAS on 13 June 2024 from New Delhi. It aimed to spread messages of valour and sacrifices of soldiers, as it traversed significant locations enroute Kargil War Memorial. During the course of the rally, the team conducted motivational talks at prominent educational institutions, including DAV College in Chandigarh, LPU Jalandhar, IIT Jammu, and APS Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar. These sessions were designed to inspire youth, instilling a sense of national pride and dedication. Additionally, the team met with Veer Naris and Next of Kin (NoK) in Dinanagar and Jammu, offering their respects and gratitude for the immense sacrifices made by the brave soldiers and their families.

In his address, Lt Gen Rashim Bali commended the participants for their spirit and dedication, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering national unity and pride. The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying at the Kargil War Memorial, paying homage to the fallen heroes.

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally stands as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and their unwavering commitment to the nation.