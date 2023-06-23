Dr VN BRIMS bags NBA Accreditation

Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s (VPM), Thane (est. 1935) Dr. V. N. Bedekar Institute of Management Studies (DR VN BRIMS), a management institute at Thane conducting the two year full-time Master in Management Studies (MMS) program of the University of Mumbai for nearly two decades bags NBA*1 Accreditation for its MMS program. The accreditation has been awarded for three years, starting from the academic year 2023-24. DR VN BRIMS was also awarded the NAAC**2 in the year 2019.

The NBA accreditation validates quality standards of the technical programs that have met stringent quality standards, providing the best of knowledge, skills and attitude, besides giving the students an extra edge over the others in the job market, thus adding more value to degrees from accredited programs.

The three-day NBA expert team visit at DR VN BRIMS in April, 2023 included various activities viz. presentations by the Director, DR VN BRIMS and Head of Departments, tour of the institute and campus, meetings with governing board members, students, alumni, parents, recruiters, other stakeholders, faculty and staff, discussion, review and study of various files, budgets, accounts, et al.

DR VN BRIMS is one of the leading educational institutes of the Mumbai/ MMR region offering Business Management program - its flagship program - MMS and value-added courses like digital marketing and supply chain management, to name a few. The said program and courses give students an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the dynamic business environment in today's competitive business world.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure, competent faculty members, an excellent placement record to boast about, robust teaching methodology, and effective networking with industry leading to consulting assignments make VPM's DR VN BRIMS an institute of choice for many students aspiring to join MMS program of the University of Mumbai.

DR VN BRIMS has always paved the way to provide quality, value-centric management education to its students. With this accreditation along with the Chairmanship - Dr. Vijay V. Bedekar (Chairman, VPM, Thane), Mentorship – Dr. Guruprasad Murthy (Professor-Director-General, DR VN BRIMS) and Stewardship – Dr. Nitin Joshi (Director, DR VN BRIMS), DR VN BRIMS, now also validated by NBA for its MMS program, strives to continue with its journey of achieving, promoting and providing quality in the field of management education.