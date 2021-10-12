e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:47 PM IST

Dr. Sudhir Mishra conferred with prestigious Doctorate Degree

FPJ Bureau
Dr. Sudhir Mishra, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (BrahMos), DRDO and CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace has been conferred the prestigious doctorate degree for his outstanding contribution to development and realisation of several Research and Development projects including design, development, modernising and upgrading of BRAHMOS missile system. Dr. Sudhir Mishra was awarded the honorary degree of ‘Doctor of Science’ by Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University at the varisity’s first convocation ceremony on 11th October 2021, held at Lucknow-Deva Road (Barabanki, UP).

