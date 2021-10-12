Dr. Sudhir Mishra conferred with prestigious Doctorate Degree

Dr. Sudhir Mishra, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (BrahMos), DRDO and CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace has been conferred the prestigious doctorate degree for his outstanding contribution to development and realisation of several Research and Development projects including design, development, modernising and upgrading of BRAHMOS missile system. Dr. Sudhir Mishra was awarded the honorary degree of ‘Doctor of Science’ by Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University at the varisity’s first convocation ceremony on 11th October 2021, held at Lucknow-Deva Road (Barabanki, UP).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:47 PM IST