Dr SSV Ramakumar gets extension as Director (R&D) on IndianOil Board

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of Dr SSV Ramakumar as Director (Research & Development), IndianOil Corporation w.e.f 01.02.2022 till 31.07.2023 i.e. the date of his superannuation. He had joined the IndianOil Board as Director (R&D) on 1st February 2017.

A distinguished alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, Dr Ramakumar has more than three decades of rich and versatile experience in research, development & deployment in the downstream hydrocarbons sector, notably in the areas of lubricant technology, refinery process research streams, catalyst development and nanotechnology. As a champion of alternate energy technologies, Dr Ramakumar is stewarding IndianOil R&D’s journey as one of the coveted research institutes in the country pioneering the development of new and innovative technologies. Currently, he is helming an ambitious project of constructing the world’s largest renewable energy research centre of IndianOil with net-zero power and water credentials.

With his experience and stature, Dr Ramakumar is regarded as a leading voice in the industry on matters spanning the entire energy portfolio. He has been co-opted by the Government of India several times to lead or be part of key policy committees to draw the roadmap for India’s smooth transition to a non-fossilized economy in the years to come.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:41 AM IST