Dr SSV Ramakumar conferred with 'Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021' by IIT-Roorkee

Celebrating the contribution of Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IIT-Roorkee has conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Award upon him in recognition of his excellence in technology innovation in the field of lubricant technology, refinery process research and catalyst development. The award was presented to Dr SSV Ramakumar by Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee yesterday in the Senate Hall of the institution.

Accepting the honour, Dr SSV Ramakumar, an alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, said, "I am overwhelmed and humbled on being conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Award by my alma mater IIT-Roorkee, and what position I hold today is purely because of the guidance I received from my alma mater. Even after 33 years of being away from the campus, I still get nostalgic about my time spent there recollecting the teachings. I again thank the committee and the institute for this prestigious award."

Conferring the award, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "It is a pleasure for IIT Roorkee to honour Dr SSV Ramakumar with the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021 in the category of excellence in technology innovation. The distinguished alumnus awards recognise alumni who have been immensely successful in their chosen profession. Such alumni bring glory to the institute and make all of us proud of their success."

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) are given to alumni of the University of Roorkee (UOR) or IIT Roorkee to recognize their outstanding contributions in academic or research excellence, excellence in engineering or technology innovation, excellence in leadership in the government or public sector, excellence in leadership in the private sector, entrepreneurial excellence and excellence in service to the society.