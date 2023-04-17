Dr. Shashi Tharoor delivers Kilachand Memorial Lecture at IMC

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Author - 'India's Journey: Midnight to Millennium' delivered the Kilachand Memorial Lecture at IMC Chamber of Commerce, Mumbai on April 15. His book ‘India's Journey: From Midnight to the Millennium’ discusses a wide range of topics like caste, democracy in India, Indira Gandhi, the partition of India, and its transition from a socialist economy to a free market economy. Dr. Tharoor also explained the history of India since independence and defined what makes India one country and Indians of various ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds one nationality. The event was also graced by Anant Singhania, President, IMC, Tanil Kilachand, Past-President, IMC and Co-Chairman IMC ERTF, Ajit Mangrulkar, Director General, IMC, Mr, Sanjay Mehta, Deputy Director General, IMC and Ms. Sheetal Kalro, Deputy Director General, IMC.

