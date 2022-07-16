Dr. Sara George Muthoot bags Outstanding Contribution in Education Award & Excellence in Instructional Leadership Award

WWW.RATANSONAL.COM

Dr. Sara George Muthoot, Director- St. George's School & Paul George Global School has been awarded with "Outstanding Contribution in Education Award" & “Excellence in Instructional Leadership Award” by The Educational Excellence Conclave 2022 for her exceptional work in the field of education and transforming the lives of millions of students.

Dr. Sara George Muthoot, is the Director of St. George’s School and of Paul George Global School, New Delhi. With abundant wealth of knowledge and umpteen years of experience to her credit, Dr. Sara George Muthoot’s commitment in the field of education and social welfare for more than five decades has contributed substantially in giving shape to the nation’s education policies and reforms.

An epitome of grace, poise and simplicity, her personality is a harmonious blend of the traditional and the modern, laying a very high degree of emphasis on nurturing Indian values and ethos amongst our children. Her quintessential attributes make her a perfect role model to many aspiring career women, particularly in the field of education.

Dr. Sara George Muthoot has always been very daring, and has taken tough decisions alongside lending a compassionate ear to listen and heed to the needs of her children, parents and teachers. Her mission to educate and empower each child as her own is one that is priceless. Strong from the exterior yet so compassionate from within, she truly understands how each child is gifted with unique qualities. As an architect to the future generation, she believes that a good educator does not conform to a defined mould, but goes beyond it to empower students to become the people they are meant to be in the world.

Her journey as an achiever has been worth cherishing with many notable awards to her credit, which she humbly dedicates to her students who have been her constant source of encouragement.

From a conventional system of education to the modern era, she has been mentoring various teams and building trust with continuous and long-term associations. To her, the realms of education have no boundaries for students even when they complete their formal education. The beauty of her ties lies in the fact that the alumni reach out to her in different ways to express gratitude in many forms. She simply smiles with a humble sense of achievement, and an even greater sense of contentment.

Like her husband, Late M. G. George Muthoot, Former Group Chairman, The Muthoot Group, she too has been deeply immersed in carrying out a number of Social Welfare & philanthropic activities. As an active social worker she has been relentlessly working for the upliftment of women and underprivileged children.

She is also an active member of St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral Church, Hauz khas, New Delhi.