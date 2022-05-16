Dr. Sara George Muthoot: A distinguished academician

Dr. Sara George Muthoot, is the Director of St. George’s School and of Paul George Global School, New Delhi. With abundant wealth of knowledge and umpteen years of experience to her credit, Dr. Sara George Muthoot’s commitment in the field of education and social welfare for more than five decades has contributed substantially in giving shape to the nation’s education policies and reforms.

An epitome of grace, poise and simplicity, her personality is a harmonious blend of the traditional and the modern, laying a very high degree of emphasis on nurturing Indian values and ethos amongst our children. Her quintessential attributes make her a perfect role model to many aspiring career women, particularly in the field of education.

Dr. Sara George Muthoot has always been very daring, and has taken tough decisions alongside lending a compassionate ear to listen and heed to the needs of her children, parents and teachers. Her mission to educate and empower each child as her own is one that is priceless. Strong from the exterior yet so compassionate from within, she truly understands how each child is gifted with unique qualities. As an architect to the future generation, she believes that a good educator does not conform to a defined mould, but goes beyond it to empower students to become the people they are meant to be in the world.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:11 PM IST