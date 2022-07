A special train running between Raxaul and Bhagalpur was launched on July 14, 2022. Local MP cum BJP State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, MLA Pramod Kumar Sinha, Senior DCM of East Central Railway Samastipur Division jointly flagged off the train.

