Dr. S Selvakumar releases Annual Activity Report for Assessment & Certification

Dr. S Selvakumar, IAS Secretary, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, Government of Karnataka releases Annual Activity Report for Assessment & Certification for the FY 2020-21 of National Academy of RUDSETI, Karnataka. The Assessment and Certification Vertical of National Academy of RUDSETI for Karnataka State released its 1st Annual Activity Report for FY-2020-21. It was released by Dr. S. Selvakumar, IAS, Secretary, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, Government of Karnataka.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:13 AM IST