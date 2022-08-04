Dr. Ranjit Rath takes over as Chairman & Managing Director, OIL

Dr. Ranjit Rath, an alumnus of IIT Bombay & IIT Kharagpur, took over as the new Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, on 2nd August 2022 in Noida.

Dr. Rath is a proud recipient of the prestigious National Geosciences Award from the Hon`ble President of India.

A Geoscientist with impeccable experience and expertise of more than 25 years in the field of geosciences, Dr. Rath, prior to joining at the helm of affairs of OIL, the Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India, was the Chairman cum Managing Director of Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited under the Ministry of Mines; Chief Executive Officer of Khanij Bidesh India Limited; Managing Director of Bharat Gold Mines Limited and also held additional charge of the Director General of Geological Survey of India under Govt. of India.

Dr. Rath has a rich portfolio of diverse roles spanning from strategy formulation, business development and upstream asset management to application of geosciences & exploration geology in several important projects including creation of Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs), a first of its kind initiative of Govt. of India entailing underground rock caverns for strategic storage of crude oil - An intervention towards Energy Security.