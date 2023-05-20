Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman, CII Western Region addresses the Press

CII as you all know is a 128-year-old organisation that works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. CII not only works closely with Government on policy issues and interfaces with thought leaders but also enhances efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. CII assists industry to identify and execute corporate citizenship programmes.

A 9000-member strong organization, CII has representation from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies. Policy Advocacy is one of the most critical areas of our work in the region and it cuts across all our interventions across sectors. CII has representation on 49 government committees and taskforces across four states in the region.

CII continued to reinforce its position as the first port of call for the government with continued partnership on mega state-relevant initiatives and deep engagement on policy matters.

I would now like to talk about some of the key areas that CII would like to focus on in the Western Region.

The first one is Competitiveness. Enhancing competitiveness will be critical in strengthening and expanding India’s position as a trusted and resilient partner in Global Value Chain (GVC). A business ecosystem that’s simpler and faster can help India achieve this goal and take on the challenges thrown by the next phase of globalisation. Here large companies will also have a role to play in terms of handholding their vendors (MSMEs) and integrating them into the GVC ecosystem. CII Western Region will facilitate relevant interventions that will support the strengthening of industry’s position in the GVC ultimately contributing to a stronger Indian presence in GVC. While in a structured manner we shall be focusing on conventional subjects as part of our sub-committees, we are also looking at new areas this year including Infrastructure & Real Estate, Tourism & Hospitality and Chemicals.

As Sustainability take centre stage in corporate boardrooms and among policymakers & regulators, enterprises, institutions, and business advisors, CII has intensified its outreach to promote the same. In addition to advocating the use of renewable energy, we are also focusing on green manufacturing process, future mobility, water and green buildings. All CII initiatives will be undertaken to achieve the broader national mission of ‘Net Zero’. The CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre has so far worked on 2,986 projects equivalent to approx. 3.22 billion sq ft in the region, which is about 40% of the national green buildings footprint.

Strengthening Infrastructure is an important focus area for CII in Western Region. CII has been persistently advocating the need for strong regional air connectivity. Pursuant to our efforts in this direction, we were successful in improving air connectivity from Indore to major cities. We are now in talks to enhance air connectivity of Bhopal (MP) to major cities. Additionally, we are pushing for international connectivity from the state. Similarly in Gujarat and Maharashtra, we are in talks with the government to enhance air connectivity from Vadodara, Aurangabad, Nashik and Kolhapur to major Indian cities. In Goa, we are currently engaging with authorities in terms of upgradation, development and expansion of the Mormugao port to make it sustainable and industry-friendly.

Trust between different stakeholders is intrinsic to the progress of industry and national growth. For, Building Trust, CII shall continue to engage with the government on enhancing Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and reducing Cost of Doing Business (CoDB). CII will continue to emphasise on the importance of Corporate Governance among industry members by creating awareness about various compliances and regulatory changes and best practices. Additionally CII will encourage members to adopt the Model Code of Conduct that promotes ethical business practices.

To address ‘Livelihood’ CII is focusing on Education and Skilling as important thrust areas. The CII Model Career Centres (MCCs) in Mumbai and Panjim provided services in the space of career assessment, career counselling, skills upgradation & placement/ internship opportunities to the youth. They collectively impacted over 2.57 lakh youth and placed over 41,000 youth. The CII Skills Training Centre (STC) located in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh trained 900 youth in 2022-23 and over 9,000 till date. It plans to train at least 1,000 youth in the coming year. CII is increasing its footprint in the region with the proposed skill centres in AURIC and Pithampura.

CII’s IP Facilitation Centres (IPFC) in Gujarat, in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, work closely with the central & state governments and the industry, particularly MSMEs, technopreneurs, start-ups and individual innovators. In 2022-23, the IPFC worked on 359 searches on patentability/novelty, 221 patents, 47 trademarks, 24 industrial design registrations, 11 GIs, 54 copyright registrations and undertook over 6,000 IP counselling sessions. We will continue to intensify our efforts in this direction.

To channelise the power of youth and the huge demographic dividend of India, CII expanded its Yi initiative by two more chapters viz. Nagpur and Gwalior taking the total number to chapters to 14. To empower women and address the inclusivity agenda, CII’s IWN initiative saw the launch of Indore Chapter taking total tally to six.

While addressing the press Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman, CII Western Region said: