Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Oil collaborates with Bollywood movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Baljinder

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie “Ek Villain Returns” is a complete drama of thrill and action. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutari are in the leading roles. It's a full entertainment movie and the audience will witness thrill, excitement, and action in every part of it.

Considering the movie story and finding it interesting, Divisa Herbals Private Limited decided to partner with the movie, incorporating its renowned product Dr. Ortho Oil. The company's CMD and famous businessman Sanjeev Juneja wishes the whole unit of film for its great success. He says, “we decided to get associated with the movie as it portrays the hurdles and challenges that one needs to face and fight against them to reach his destination and goals.”

Juneja says that our Dr. Ortho oil also commits to the same. Dr. Ortho oil is also a ray of light among people who suffer from joint pain. Dr. Ortho oil is prepared with the goodness of 8 Ayurvedic herbs and it's a well-known remedy for joint pain.”