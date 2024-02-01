Dr. Ortho associates with 'Fighter'- A Movie Full of Action, Thriller and Emotions

Baljinder

The film 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand is full of action, thriller and emotions, in which Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are in lead roles. Apart from this, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi will also be seen in the film. The story of the film is based on patriotism, which revolves around IAF officers. In the movie, Anil Kapoor forms a team with his best aviators including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Squadron Leader Meenal Rathod who are the air force protectors of the country and together form an Air Dragon against terrorism. You will have to watch the movie to see what will happen in this mission.

While wishing for the success of the film, entrepreneur and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja told that by seeing enthusiasm of the protectors of the country, how they fight against the enemies with full action, thrill and emotion he decided to associate with movie along with his brand Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho.

While speaking about Dr. Ortho during the co-branding of Dr. Ortho and the film Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor said, “A fighter spreads disaster unbreakable because he fights until the enemy kneels down”. Support your fighting spirit with Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Oil, which gives you complete freedom from pain for a better life, now pain will kneel down.

During this, a representative of Divisa Herbal Company said that our product Dr. Ortho has lived up to the expectations of the people so, today almost every house in India acquire some or the other product of Dr. Ortho, which is of course a matter of pride for them.

He said that Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Oil is made from the combination of 8 Ayurvedic oils and is the most famous medicine for joint pain. Not only this, now Dr. Ortho capsules, ointment, spray, balms, strong oil, premium quality knee cap, back support, posture corrector, ankle binder, premium cervical pillows. are also available in the market.