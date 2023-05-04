Dr Ortho accorded with the

Baljinder

Due to the premium quality of products, the hard work of dedicated staff, and excellent customer care services, the prominent product of Divisa Herbals Pvt Ltd, Dr. Ortho has been conferred with the "Most Trusted Brand of India" 2023 award. The mission of the team at Marxman Daily is to help organisations in all sectors create significant change. Their work stems from a holistic understanding of each client's individual context, unique needs, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic environment. According to them, this allows them to create brand solutions that resonate with audiences and thereby help advance the practise of management. In this context, more than 50 brands were selected, which include Tata Shakti, Ora, Motorola, Avery Dennison, MSP Steel, Rinac India, Lux Cosy, Dulux, Reliance Digital, Amulya Mica, Rakold, IIFL Finance, Cleartax, CH Robinson, Birla Hill Pipes, Balha Chemicals, Duroflex, Hitachi Energy, Muthoot Fincorp, Granules India Limited, Fenesta, Orient Electric, Indian Bank, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Nayara Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTT India, Coca Cola (Sprite), Kaya Ltd., etc. This programme was organised at the famous Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai and had the famous Indian film actress Neha Sharma as the chief guest.

Marxman Daily, based on the result of this process, awarded Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho the "Most Trusted Brand of India" 2023 award. On behalf of the representatives of Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Radhika Cheema and Mr. Gurvindra Cheema participated and received this award from Indian film actress Neha Sharma. It is worth mentioning here that the journey before the announcement of this award was very long and comprehensive.

Apart from the nature of the consumer and his income, the research by Marxman Daily mainly focused on three aspects: mind share, market share, and commitment share. The research touched upon some of the prominent areas, like how the consumer thinks about a particular product, which product he uses, which product he uses again, and what product category he wants in the future. And as per the final findings of Marxman Daily, Dr. Ortho lived up to all of these standards and steadfastly maintained its record of being a trusted brand. On earlier occasions as well, the Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho product has received many amazing accolades in the pain relief category, some of which include the "Asia's Most Promising Brand 2013–14" award, the "No. 1 Brand Award 2014" the "Most Trusted Brand of Asia 2016" award, and "The World's Greatest Brands 2015–16."

"We dedicate this award to all our customers, vendors, and employees for entrusting their faith in the quality of our brand. We hope to live up to this trust reposed in our products in the future as well. There will certainly be more focus than ever on the parameters and testing of the various precious herbs and oils that are used to make our Dr. Ortho products," reiterated the company represe-ntatives after receiving this award.