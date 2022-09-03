Dr Nity Sharma conferred Scientist of the Year Award by DIPR, DRDO

In recognition of her invaluable contribution in the field of psychological research, Dr Nity Sharma, senior scientist, has been conferred 'Scientist of the year award 2022' by Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), DRDO. B P Sharma (Retired IAS) Chairman, RAC, DRDO presented the award to Dr. Nity Sharma, Scientist , DIPR, DRDO. The award comprises a certificate and cash prize.

Dr. Nity has received several prestigious awards in the past as well for her outstanding contribution in field of psychological research. This includes Best Popular Science Communication Award, 2008.

She obtained her under-graduate degree from Presidency College, Calcutta University and Post-Graduate and Doctorate degree from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. Prior to joining DIPR, DRDO, she served as a Lecturer in the Deptt of Psychology, Gargi College, University of Delhi.