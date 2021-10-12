e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:34 PM IST

Dr. Deepak Chopra demystifies ‘The Nature of Reality’ at SCOPE Webinar

FPJ Bureau
The secret to infinite potential lies in the depths of our awareness and consciousness and accentuating this, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) hosted a discourse on ‘The Nature of Reality- Unleashing the Infinite potentials’ with world icon of Wellness and personal transformation, Dr. Deepak Chopra from USA. Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta: The Medicity graced the event as Guest of honor. The virtual program was also addressed by Dr. H.K. Chopra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute and Mr. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE. Dr. Deepak Chopra was felicitated with ‘Gyan Jyoti Award’ by SCOPE for his contribution in converging Science and Spirituality.

