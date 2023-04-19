Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti observed in SWR

Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti was observed on April 17, 2023 at Rail Soudha, the Head Quarter of South Western Railway, Hubballi, to commemorate the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

Sanjeev Kishore General Manager/South Western Railway offered floral tributes to the portrait of Baba Saheb and addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion Sanjeev Kishore said that Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was the great leader, he not only uplifted the society but through his vision and hard work, led our country to one of the foremost positions amongst the nations.

He has shared the ideals of Baba Saheb “We must strive for national unity by embracing our shared Indian identity. Let us be Indians first, Indians last, and nothing else but Indians."

U. Subba Rao, Additional General Manager, SWR, Principal head of departments, other officers, representatives of recognized union & association and staff were present.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti was also observed at the Divisional offices of Hubballi, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Workshops of South Western Railway.