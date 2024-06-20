Dr. Annurag Batra Elected As Member Of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Dr. Annurag Batra, Founder of exchange4media and Chairman of BW Businessworld, has been elected as a Member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. This prestigious appointment places him among over 900 global leaders in television and media from more than 60 countries.

Dr. Batra is a highly respected figure in the media industry, known for establishing exchange4media and transforming BW Businessworld into a top business media platform in India. A serial entrepreneur, author, angel investor, and TV show host, he is committed to the power of dreams and ideas.

As the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media, Dr. Batra manages several influential media brands. He acquired BW Businessworld in 2013, evolving it into a content tech media conglomerate. His leadership extends to serving on the Board of Governors of MDI, Gurgaon, where he was the first PGPM graduate to hold this position.

Dr. Batra’s forthcoming book, "Media Moguls of India," is set for release in 2025. He is also expanding his initiatives to the UAE and MENA regions, mentoring and investing in media tech startups.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, renowned for recognizing excellence in global television, hosts the annual International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City and organizes various high-level events worldwide.