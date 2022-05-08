“Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts are essential for the progress of the country” - Raj Ratna Ambedkar

“There is an absolute need to follow the thoughts and principles set forth by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for the progress and upliftment of the country, asserted Mr. Rajratna Ambedkar, Secretary, World Fellowship of Buddhists. He was speaking on the celebration of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar which was organized by CIDCO B.C. Employees Association under the guidance of Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

On the occasion, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO, Shri. Faiyaz Khan, Manager (Personnel), Shri. Vinod Patil, President, CIDCO Employee’s Union, Shri. Narendra Hire, President, CIDCO B.C. Employees Association, Mr. Nitin Kamble, General Secretary, CIDCO B.C. Employees Association along with the officers and employees of CIDCO were present.

The program started by adorning the image of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with garlands. At the same time, all the dignitaries were honored with a plant and a copy of a book named “Samatecha Karar” by Shri. Madhu Kamble. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajratna Ambedkar reminded various inspiring events from the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He further stated that the constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is constantly working to bring together the diverse population of India. The present concept of town planning, central banks, energy, and water planning is rooted in the books written by him at that time.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:52 PM IST