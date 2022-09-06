Dr. 156th Meeting of Karad State Level Bankers Committee

The 156th meeting of State Level Bankers Committee i.e. SLBC will be held on September 5 at 11 am at Hotel Rama International. Later in the afternoon loan cases worth one thousand • crores will be approved at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Also, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad gave a press conference on Friday.

This meeting Dr. It will be held under the chairmanship of Karad. In this meeting, various topics including the annual credit policy will be discussed and reviewed. Crop loan distribution will be reviewed. Women's self-help groups, self-financing under Atmanirbhar Bharat package, agriculture infrastructure fund, agriculture infrastructure fund, micro food processing scheme, priority sector micro and small scale industries, education, home loan and other schemes will be reviewed by Dr. Karad said.

A digital bank branch in the city

Now the work of digitizing banks is going on. Now is the time of digital currency. Therefore, one out of four digital bank branches will be started in the state. Digital bank branch of Bank of Maharashtra will be started mainly in Gajanan Maharaj Mandir area of ​​Aurangabad city along with Nagpur, Mumbai. The fourth branch will be started in Satara district.

Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava, Central Government Finance Director Sushil Kumar Singh, Reserve Bank General Manager Kalpana More, State Finance Principal Secretary Rajgopal Deora, State Agriculture Principal Secretary Ka Dawale will be joining for this meeting through video conference. NABARD CGM G. S. Rawal, Director of Bank of Maharashtra Vijayakumar, Director of Central Finance Department Sushilkumar Singh will be present, said Dr. Karad gave. Former Deputy Mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, Kachru Ghodke attended the press conference.